Riverview, FL
12122 Fruitwood Drive
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:10 AM

12122 Fruitwood Drive

12122 Fruitwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12122 Fruitwood Drive, Riverview, FL 33569
Boyette

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12122 Fruitwood Drive have any available units?
12122 Fruitwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
Is 12122 Fruitwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12122 Fruitwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12122 Fruitwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12122 Fruitwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12122 Fruitwood Drive offer parking?
No, 12122 Fruitwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12122 Fruitwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12122 Fruitwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12122 Fruitwood Drive have a pool?
No, 12122 Fruitwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12122 Fruitwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 12122 Fruitwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12122 Fruitwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12122 Fruitwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12122 Fruitwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12122 Fruitwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

