12119 Echo Basin Cv

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4/3/2 Gorgeous and Immaculate home located in Triple Creek! From the moment you pull in front of the home, you will first notice the great curb appeal as you make your way to the front porch. A beautiful floor plan that provides great connectivity between all living areas, dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen features dark espresso cabinets, granite countertops, double bowl sink, and a breakfast bar. Magnificent master suite offers a walk-in closet and a deluxe bath with granite countertops, dual sinks, a relaxing garden tub, and a standalone walk-in shower. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a bath. The fourth bedroom is located off the foyer and makes for a great office or guest bedroom. Other great features: a spacious laundry room with cabinets, extra and upgraded light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout the home. Outstanding features that makes this home even more attractive is it is close to Balm Boyette Scrub and Triple Creek Nature Preserve! The community has two pools, playgrounds, and two fitness centers, along with running paths throughout the community. Located close to all shopping and restaurants in a booming area. Make your appointment today to see this gorgeous home. Tenant Occupied, Available 06/10/2019.