Riverview, FL
12119 Echo Basin Cv
Last updated April 17 2019 at 7:43 AM

12119 Echo Basin Cv

12119 Echo Basin Cove · No Longer Available
Location

12119 Echo Basin Cove, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4/3/2 Gorgeous and Immaculate home located in Triple Creek! From the moment you pull in front of the home, you will first notice the great curb appeal as you make your way to the front porch. A beautiful floor plan that provides great connectivity between all living areas, dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen features dark espresso cabinets, granite countertops, double bowl sink, and a breakfast bar. Magnificent master suite offers a walk-in closet and a deluxe bath with granite countertops, dual sinks, a relaxing garden tub, and a standalone walk-in shower. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a bath. The fourth bedroom is located off the foyer and makes for a great office or guest bedroom. Other great features: a spacious laundry room with cabinets, extra and upgraded light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout the home. Outstanding features that makes this home even more attractive is it is close to Balm Boyette Scrub and Triple Creek Nature Preserve! The community has two pools, playgrounds, and two fitness centers, along with running paths throughout the community. Located close to all shopping and restaurants in a booming area. Make your appointment today to see this gorgeous home. Tenant Occupied, Available 06/10/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12119 Echo Basin Cv have any available units?
12119 Echo Basin Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12119 Echo Basin Cv have?
Some of 12119 Echo Basin Cv's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12119 Echo Basin Cv currently offering any rent specials?
12119 Echo Basin Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12119 Echo Basin Cv pet-friendly?
Yes, 12119 Echo Basin Cv is pet friendly.
Does 12119 Echo Basin Cv offer parking?
Yes, 12119 Echo Basin Cv offers parking.
Does 12119 Echo Basin Cv have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12119 Echo Basin Cv offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12119 Echo Basin Cv have a pool?
Yes, 12119 Echo Basin Cv has a pool.
Does 12119 Echo Basin Cv have accessible units?
No, 12119 Echo Basin Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 12119 Echo Basin Cv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12119 Echo Basin Cv has units with dishwashers.
