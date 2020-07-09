All apartments in Riverview
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:54 AM

12119 Creek Preserve Drive

12119 Creek Preserve Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12119 Creek Preserve Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1128602

After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $2500 which includes the first months rent. And bring the family to spread out in this 4-bedroom/3-bath home in Riverview. Features include an impressive living room, classic dining room, cook-friendly kitchen with granite countertops, tile floors. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent.
|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Tile flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,High Vaulted Ceilings,Granite countertops,Tile in wet areas,Dishwasher,Microwave,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Plenty of Storage,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12119 Creek Preserve Drive have any available units?
12119 Creek Preserve Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12119 Creek Preserve Drive have?
Some of 12119 Creek Preserve Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12119 Creek Preserve Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12119 Creek Preserve Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12119 Creek Preserve Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12119 Creek Preserve Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12119 Creek Preserve Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12119 Creek Preserve Drive offers parking.
Does 12119 Creek Preserve Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12119 Creek Preserve Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12119 Creek Preserve Drive have a pool?
No, 12119 Creek Preserve Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12119 Creek Preserve Drive have accessible units?
No, 12119 Creek Preserve Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12119 Creek Preserve Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12119 Creek Preserve Drive has units with dishwashers.

