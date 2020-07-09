12119 Creek Preserve Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1128602



After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $2500 which includes the first months rent. And bring the family to spread out in this 4-bedroom/3-bath home in Riverview. Features include an impressive living room, classic dining room, cook-friendly kitchen with granite countertops, tile floors. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent.

|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Tile flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,High Vaulted Ceilings,Granite countertops,Tile in wet areas,Dishwasher,Microwave,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Plenty of Storage,Blinds

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.