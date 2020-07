Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Must see this charming 4 bedroom homes in a great Riverglen community of Riverview. Centrally located near HWYs, schools, shopping and dining. Homes offers laminated wood flooring and newer carpet in the bedrooms. Fireplace in the family room, split floor plan with a separate living and dining room combo. Pool and fully fenced yard. Must see today don't miss out!