Riverview, FL
12026 Cedarfield Dr
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

12026 Cedarfield Dr

12026 Cedarfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12026 Cedarfield Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Riverview 4 Bedroom and 2 Bath Updated Home With Community Pool - Check out this 4 bedroom and 2 bath home with a two car garage. Home has been updated and is ready to enjoy. 2 bedrooms up front share a bathroom. 3rd bedroom is separate towards the back of home. Spacious living room dining combo leads into the updated kitchen. Right off of the kitchen you will find laundry area leading to the garage. Mast bedroom has dual vanity sink and is also updated. Large backyard for plenty of space to enjoy the Florida sunshine. Community center has pool, gym, playground, and much more. Great location close to major retailers and I75. Schedule your showing online today!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE4956572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12026 Cedarfield Dr have any available units?
12026 Cedarfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12026 Cedarfield Dr have?
Some of 12026 Cedarfield Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12026 Cedarfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12026 Cedarfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12026 Cedarfield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12026 Cedarfield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12026 Cedarfield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12026 Cedarfield Dr offers parking.
Does 12026 Cedarfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12026 Cedarfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12026 Cedarfield Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12026 Cedarfield Dr has a pool.
Does 12026 Cedarfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 12026 Cedarfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12026 Cedarfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12026 Cedarfield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
