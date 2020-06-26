12026 Cedarfield Dr

Amenities

Riverview 4 Bedroom and 2 Bath Updated Home With Community Pool - Check out this 4 bedroom and 2 bath home with a two car garage. Home has been updated and is ready to enjoy. 2 bedrooms up front share a bathroom. 3rd bedroom is separate towards the back of home. Spacious living room dining combo leads into the updated kitchen. Right off of the kitchen you will find laundry area leading to the garage. Mast bedroom has dual vanity sink and is also updated. Large backyard for plenty of space to enjoy the Florida sunshine. Community center has pool, gym, playground, and much more. Great location close to major retailers and I75. Schedule your showing online today!



(RLNE4956572)