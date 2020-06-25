12017 CARDINAL FLOWER DRIVE

Amenities
Gorgeous Lennar built home located in the Waterleaf community. This home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2,594 Sqft. All the bedrooms are upstairs as well as the laundry room. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in the kitchen it also has a large built-in desk next to the kitchen. This premier community has many high-end amenities families will love. Stay active at the fitness stations, half basketball court or playground. There is also a resort-style swimming pool and open-air clubhouse.