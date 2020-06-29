11843 THICKET WOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

Located in the beautiful community of Ballentrae, this wonderful 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage home welcomes you. As you arrive the extended drive greets you. Enter in the foyer where you’ll find the formal dining room. The heart of this home is the open kitchen overlooking the family room. Home offers a split floor plan with Owner’s suite on one wing and additional bedrooms and bath on the other. Bedroom are spacious in size, large closet and plenty of natural light! Master suite is abundant in space with a walk in closet. Master bath is equipped with double vanities, large garden tub and a walk in shower. Entertain the family inside in the oversized family room or enjoy a nice picnic in the lush back yard. Ballentrae is conveniently located in the heart of Riverview with easy access to I-75, shopping, dining and entertainment! Community offers a beautiful pool just down street, fitness center, play ground, picturesque walking trails, conservation areas, and green space! Sorry NO pets!