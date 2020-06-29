All apartments in Riverview
Last updated May 1 2020 at 8:25 PM

11843 THICKET WOOD DRIVE

11843 Thicket Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11843 Thicket Wood Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Located in the beautiful community of Ballentrae, this wonderful 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage home welcomes you. As you arrive the extended drive greets you. Enter in the foyer where you’ll find the formal dining room. The heart of this home is the open kitchen overlooking the family room. Home offers a split floor plan with Owner’s suite on one wing and additional bedrooms and bath on the other. Bedroom are spacious in size, large closet and plenty of natural light! Master suite is abundant in space with a walk in closet. Master bath is equipped with double vanities, large garden tub and a walk in shower. Entertain the family inside in the oversized family room or enjoy a nice picnic in the lush back yard. Ballentrae is conveniently located in the heart of Riverview with easy access to I-75, shopping, dining and entertainment! Community offers a beautiful pool just down street, fitness center, play ground, picturesque walking trails, conservation areas, and green space! Sorry NO pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11843 THICKET WOOD DRIVE have any available units?
11843 THICKET WOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11843 THICKET WOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 11843 THICKET WOOD DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11843 THICKET WOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11843 THICKET WOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11843 THICKET WOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11843 THICKET WOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11843 THICKET WOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11843 THICKET WOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11843 THICKET WOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11843 THICKET WOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11843 THICKET WOOD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11843 THICKET WOOD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11843 THICKET WOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11843 THICKET WOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11843 THICKET WOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11843 THICKET WOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

