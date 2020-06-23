11749 Brenford Crest Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool garage

COME SEE THIS 4-BEDROOM, 2-BATHROOM, 2-CAR GARAGE HOME WITH OVER 1500 SF OF LIVING SPACE LOCATED IN SUMMERFIELD VILLAGE COMMUNITY IN RIVERVIEW.

This home features beautiful tile throughout, soaring ceilings, lots of natural light and painted with neutral colors to match any decor. The fully equipped open kitchen is perfect for entertaining and boasts GRANITE countertops, closet pantry, plenty of wood cabinets, breakfast nook and counter bar. Spacious open dining/living room combo with volume ceilings. Popular SPLIT FLOOR Plan boasts a large master bedroom and en-suite bath with walk-in closet, GARDEN TUB/shower, linen closet, and double vanity sink. The other three sizable bedrooms are on the opposite side of the house with the second full bath. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle outdoors in your HUGE FENCED BACK YARD or visit the Community clubhouse, indoor & outdoor basketball courts, 2 sparkling pools, playground, exercise room, sports field, and more! Conveniently located in Riverview near Big Bend Rd, Hwy 301 and I-75 with Easy access to Downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB, I-275, South Tampa and the Pinellas County beaches. Call today to schedule a private viewing!



Call Samantha Castillo-Salgado for more information at 727-488-4450 or email at Samantha@arricorealty.com or to see more homes please visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com