Riverview, FL
11749 Brenford Crest Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11749 Brenford Crest Dr

11749 Brenford Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11749 Brenford Crest Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
garage
COME SEE THIS 4-BEDROOM, 2-BATHROOM, 2-CAR GARAGE HOME WITH OVER 1500 SF OF LIVING SPACE LOCATED IN SUMMERFIELD VILLAGE COMMUNITY IN RIVERVIEW.
This home features beautiful tile throughout, soaring ceilings, lots of natural light and painted with neutral colors to match any decor. The fully equipped open kitchen is perfect for entertaining and boasts GRANITE countertops, closet pantry, plenty of wood cabinets, breakfast nook and counter bar. Spacious open dining/living room combo with volume ceilings. Popular SPLIT FLOOR Plan boasts a large master bedroom and en-suite bath with walk-in closet, GARDEN TUB/shower, linen closet, and double vanity sink. The other three sizable bedrooms are on the opposite side of the house with the second full bath. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle outdoors in your HUGE FENCED BACK YARD or visit the Community clubhouse, indoor & outdoor basketball courts, 2 sparkling pools, playground, exercise room, sports field, and more! Conveniently located in Riverview near Big Bend Rd, Hwy 301 and I-75 with Easy access to Downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB, I-275, South Tampa and the Pinellas County beaches. Call today to schedule a private viewing!

Call Samantha Castillo-Salgado for more information at 727-488-4450 or email at Samantha@arricorealty.com or to see more homes please visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11749 Brenford Crest Dr have any available units?
11749 Brenford Crest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11749 Brenford Crest Dr have?
Some of 11749 Brenford Crest Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11749 Brenford Crest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11749 Brenford Crest Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11749 Brenford Crest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11749 Brenford Crest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11749 Brenford Crest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11749 Brenford Crest Dr does offer parking.
Does 11749 Brenford Crest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11749 Brenford Crest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11749 Brenford Crest Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11749 Brenford Crest Dr has a pool.
Does 11749 Brenford Crest Dr have accessible units?
No, 11749 Brenford Crest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11749 Brenford Crest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11749 Brenford Crest Dr has units with dishwashers.
