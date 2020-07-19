All apartments in Riverview
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11716 Crest Creek Dr

11716 Crest Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11716 Crest Creek Drive, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/936e8b90f0 ----
This beautiful home opens to a living area with vaulted ceilings adding to the open feel. Living area also has plenty of natural light and tile floors that carry into the kitchen. Kitchen comes equipped with flat-top stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and island. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and an attached bath with a shower and a walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms share a full bath. Kitchen has walk out to screened lanai that overlooks the spacious back yard. Enjoy the amenities that Rivercrest offers...swimming pools, fitness trails, parks, basketball & tennis courts. Home is a 2/2 and office/den can be used as the 3rd bedroom.

Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Microwave
Flooring Tile
Indoor Formal Dining
Indoor Formal Living
Indoor Vaulted Ceilings
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11716 Crest Creek Dr have any available units?
11716 Crest Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11716 Crest Creek Dr have?
Some of 11716 Crest Creek Dr's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11716 Crest Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11716 Crest Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11716 Crest Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11716 Crest Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11716 Crest Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 11716 Crest Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11716 Crest Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11716 Crest Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11716 Crest Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11716 Crest Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 11716 Crest Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 11716 Crest Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11716 Crest Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11716 Crest Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
