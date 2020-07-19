11716 Crest Creek Dr

Amenities

This beautiful home opens to a living area with vaulted ceilings adding to the open feel. Living area also has plenty of natural light and tile floors that carry into the kitchen. Kitchen comes equipped with flat-top stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and island. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and an attached bath with a shower and a walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms share a full bath. Kitchen has walk out to screened lanai that overlooks the spacious back yard. Enjoy the amenities that Rivercrest offers...swimming pools, fitness trails, parks, basketball & tennis courts. Home is a 2/2 and office/den can be used as the 3rd bedroom.



