All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 11715 BRENFORD CREST DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
11715 BRENFORD CREST DRIVE
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:58 AM

11715 BRENFORD CREST DRIVE

11715 Brenford Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11715 Brenford Crest Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Well cared for single family home in the Summerfield community in Riverview. Great location near schools with easy access to interstate and shopping areas. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with an open floor plan and split bedrooms. This home has a nice living room/dining room combo, tile throughout the house. Kitchen has granite counters, brand new air conditioner, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher are included. Home freshly painted inside and out. New landscaping.
Community Offers Excellent Recreational Amenities with 2 Large Community Pools, Basketball Courts, Tennis Courts, Park and Playground Areas, Indoor Gym and Workout Facility and So Much More! $1400 includes lawn cutting. Still a bit of cleanup work to be done prior to new tenants occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11715 BRENFORD CREST DRIVE have any available units?
11715 BRENFORD CREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11715 BRENFORD CREST DRIVE have?
Some of 11715 BRENFORD CREST DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11715 BRENFORD CREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11715 BRENFORD CREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11715 BRENFORD CREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11715 BRENFORD CREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11715 BRENFORD CREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11715 BRENFORD CREST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11715 BRENFORD CREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11715 BRENFORD CREST DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11715 BRENFORD CREST DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11715 BRENFORD CREST DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11715 BRENFORD CREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11715 BRENFORD CREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11715 BRENFORD CREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11715 BRENFORD CREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa