11715 BRENFORD CREST DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Well cared for single family home in the Summerfield community in Riverview. Great location near schools with easy access to interstate and shopping areas. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with an open floor plan and split bedrooms. This home has a nice living room/dining room combo, tile throughout the house. Kitchen has granite counters, brand new air conditioner, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher are included. Home freshly painted inside and out. New landscaping.

Community Offers Excellent Recreational Amenities with 2 Large Community Pools, Basketball Courts, Tennis Courts, Park and Playground Areas, Indoor Gym and Workout Facility and So Much More! $1400 includes lawn cutting. Still a bit of cleanup work to be done prior to new tenants occupancy.