11708 CAMBIUM CROWN DRIVE

Amenities
Gorgeous two story townhome in Boyette Park comes with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath, 1 car garage. The designer kitchen features 42" upper cabinets and granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a stunning back splash. The kitchen also has an oversized island to enjoy your morning coffee over. This home has so many upgrades like tile on the entire first floor, a large walk in pantry, 8 foot tall interior doors on the first floor, and a beautiful stair rail. The second floor master suite features a tray ceiling, and two walk in closets. The master suite bath also has a full walk in closet, duel sinks with beautiful Corian countertops. The second floor also features a lovely loft which can be used as an office area or as a second family room. The main floor opens to a huge screened in lanai with brick pavers. Boyette Park is a gated neighborhood that is conveniently located close to restaurants, schools and shopping. Boyette Park has a resort style swimming pool, fire pit, dog park, playground and grilling area.