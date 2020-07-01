11708 CAMBIUM CROWN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park fire pit parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous two story townhome in Boyette Park comes with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath, 1 car garage. The designer kitchen features 42" upper cabinets and granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a stunning back splash. The kitchen also has an oversized island to enjoy your morning coffee over. This home has so many upgrades like tile on the entire first floor, a large walk in pantry, 8 foot tall interior doors on the first floor, and a beautiful stair rail. The second floor master suite features a tray ceiling, and two walk in closets. The master suite bath also has a full walk in closet, duel sinks with beautiful Corian countertops. The second floor also features a lovely loft which can be used as an office area or as a second family room. The main floor opens to a huge screened in lanai with brick pavers. Boyette Park is a gated neighborhood that is conveniently located close to restaurants, schools and shopping. Boyette Park has a resort style swimming pool, fire pit, dog park, playground and grilling area.