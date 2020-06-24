11691 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool garage

Brand new never lived in gorgeous home! This 4BR/3BA/3 car garage home is just what you have been looking for without the wait! It features a spacious gourmet kitchen, gorgeous granite countertops with beautiful stone backsplash, an oversize island, beautiful cabinetry and ceramic tile floors in foyer, kitchen, laundry room and all baths areas, The brand new appliances includes a range, microwave, refrigerator dishwasher, washer and dryer, sliding doors that lead you out to the extended covered lanai. The Master Bedroom has a massive Walk in Closet, over-sized shower and dual sinks. This peaceful neighborhood is conveniently close to schools, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Enjoy family gatherings near the community pool along with a basketball court and play area for the little ones.