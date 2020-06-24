All apartments in Riverview
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
11691 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM

11691 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP

11691 Brighton Knoll Loop · No Longer Available
Location

11691 Brighton Knoll Loop, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Brand new never lived in gorgeous home! This 4BR/3BA/3 car garage home is just what you have been looking for without the wait! It features a spacious gourmet kitchen, gorgeous granite countertops with beautiful stone backsplash, an oversize island, beautiful cabinetry and ceramic tile floors in foyer, kitchen, laundry room and all baths areas, The brand new appliances includes a range, microwave, refrigerator dishwasher, washer and dryer, sliding doors that lead you out to the extended covered lanai. The Master Bedroom has a massive Walk in Closet, over-sized shower and dual sinks. This peaceful neighborhood is conveniently close to schools, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Enjoy family gatherings near the community pool along with a basketball court and play area for the little ones.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11691 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP have any available units?
11691 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11691 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP have?
Some of 11691 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11691 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
11691 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11691 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 11691 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11691 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 11691 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP offers parking.
Does 11691 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11691 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11691 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 11691 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP has a pool.
Does 11691 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP have accessible units?
No, 11691 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 11691 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11691 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP has units with dishwashers.
