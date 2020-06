Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Move-In ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Open floor plan with tile floors and carpets in all bedrooms. View of private conservation from kitchen and just about anywhere in the house. Covered lanai out back with extra storage shed. Interior and Exterior recently painted. Newer AC for more energy efficiency. Home is close to all shops and restaurants off Big Ben and I75.