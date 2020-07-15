All apartments in Riverview
11626 Branch Cay Cir

11626 Branch Cay Circle
Location

11626 Branch Cay Circle, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
- Please call Quentin McHenry at (610) 806-2859 or Dorothy McHenry at (813) 495-7153 for more information on this home. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION IS KEY AT THE PRESERVES OF RIVERVIEW! This gorgeous 5 bed, 3 bath and 3 car home is located close to top rated schools. Enter into over 3300 square ft with an open floor plan and high ceilings that make this home perfect for entertaining guests. The kitchen features granite counter tops, tile back splash, a center island, smooth top range, and breakfast nook. Downstairs, you'll also find a separate bedroom and full bath, perfect for in-laws and guest. Upstairs are FOUR more bedrooms, a loft, and a media room! The sliding doors lead out to the screened-in lanai and huge fenced-in yard on a corner lot with great curb appeal.. This home is right off 301, 5 minutes from I-75 within 30 minutes of downtown Tampa. LAWN CARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT!!! A $75.00 tenant processing fee will be due at move in.

(RLNE4876794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11626 Branch Cay Cir have any available units?
11626 Branch Cay Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11626 Branch Cay Cir have?
Some of 11626 Branch Cay Cir's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11626 Branch Cay Cir currently offering any rent specials?
11626 Branch Cay Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11626 Branch Cay Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 11626 Branch Cay Cir is pet friendly.
Does 11626 Branch Cay Cir offer parking?
No, 11626 Branch Cay Cir does not offer parking.
Does 11626 Branch Cay Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11626 Branch Cay Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11626 Branch Cay Cir have a pool?
No, 11626 Branch Cay Cir does not have a pool.
Does 11626 Branch Cay Cir have accessible units?
No, 11626 Branch Cay Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 11626 Branch Cay Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 11626 Branch Cay Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
