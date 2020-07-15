11626 Branch Cay Cir

Amenities

- Please call Quentin McHenry at (610) 806-2859 or Dorothy McHenry at (813) 495-7153 for more information on this home. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION IS KEY AT THE PRESERVES OF RIVERVIEW! This gorgeous 5 bed, 3 bath and 3 car home is located close to top rated schools. Enter into over 3300 square ft with an open floor plan and high ceilings that make this home perfect for entertaining guests. The kitchen features granite counter tops, tile back splash, a center island, smooth top range, and breakfast nook. Downstairs, you'll also find a separate bedroom and full bath, perfect for in-laws and guest. Upstairs are FOUR more bedrooms, a loft, and a media room! The sliding doors lead out to the screened-in lanai and huge fenced-in yard on a corner lot with great curb appeal.. This home is right off 301, 5 minutes from I-75 within 30 minutes of downtown Tampa. LAWN CARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT!!! A $75.00 tenant processing fee will be due at move in.



(RLNE4876794)