11515 Peru Springs Place

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool 24hr maintenance hot tub

ENORMOUS RIVERVIEW POOL HOME AVAILABLE LATE MARCH Covering over 3300 square feet of living space including five bedrooms and three bathrooms, the gorgeous property has the updated, high-style kitchen that everyone loves with its custom-styled cabinetry, stainless appliances, and granite counter-tops. Sweeping open floor plan throughout the main floor with formal living room, dining room, and family room. The FIVE bedrooms and bonus welcome you on the second floor. The master suite showcases an amazing spa-like bathroom and ample closet space. Don't forget about your private pool just the sliding glass door. Great schools are close by, and other amenities like shopping and entertainment are also close by. Contact us today to schedule your viewing of this amazing place'your family will completely love it.



We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.