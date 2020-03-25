All apartments in Riverview
Last updated April 30 2020 at 11:06 PM

11515 Peru Springs Place

11515 Peru Springs Place · No Longer Available
Location

11515 Peru Springs Place, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
ENORMOUS RIVERVIEW POOL HOME AVAILABLE LATE MARCH Covering over 3300 square feet of living space including five bedrooms and three bathrooms, the gorgeous property has the updated, high-style kitchen that everyone loves with its custom-styled cabinetry, stainless appliances, and granite counter-tops. Sweeping open floor plan throughout the main floor with formal living room, dining room, and family room. The FIVE bedrooms and bonus welcome you on the second floor. The master suite showcases an amazing spa-like bathroom and ample closet space. Don't forget about your private pool just the sliding glass door. Great schools are close by, and other amenities like shopping and entertainment are also close by. Contact us today to schedule your viewing of this amazing place'your family will completely love it.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11515 Peru Springs Place have any available units?
11515 Peru Springs Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11515 Peru Springs Place have?
Some of 11515 Peru Springs Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11515 Peru Springs Place currently offering any rent specials?
11515 Peru Springs Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11515 Peru Springs Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11515 Peru Springs Place is pet friendly.
Does 11515 Peru Springs Place offer parking?
No, 11515 Peru Springs Place does not offer parking.
Does 11515 Peru Springs Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11515 Peru Springs Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11515 Peru Springs Place have a pool?
Yes, 11515 Peru Springs Place has a pool.
Does 11515 Peru Springs Place have accessible units?
No, 11515 Peru Springs Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11515 Peru Springs Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11515 Peru Springs Place does not have units with dishwashers.

