Riverview, FL
11508 PERU SPRINGS PLACE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

11508 PERU SPRINGS PLACE

11508 Peru Springs Place · No Longer Available
Location

11508 Peru Springs Place, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
guest suite
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
internet access
OWNERS ARE PAYING HOA FEES, WATER BILL, INTERNET, LAWN MAINTENANCE, PEST CONTROL, ADT & RING SECURITY SYSTEM. Located within the Preserve at Riverview a private community with beautiful conservation areas and ponds throughout, this beautiful home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac. This spacious, award winning Monte Carlo floor plan boasts for 3,300 square feet with a grand foyer, a formal living room, formal dining room plus 5 beds/3 full baths. and the palatial bonus room upstairs could be used as a den/office/playroom with additional 4 large bedrooms, plus open loft area, and additional guest suite downstairs is complete with private full bath. First floor also includes open floor plan combo with great room & gourmet kitchen which features a 42" maple wood cabinets, granite countertops, ENERGY STAR S/S appliances, eat-in space, as well as a breakfast bar perfect for entertaining family and friends. Bathrooms also have solid maple wood cabinets & granite countertops. This home also offers numerous energy efficient features inside and out to substanitally cut down on your electric bill & homeowners insurance. Additional features include 3-car tandem parking garage, water softener system, HVAC SEER 15+, prorgrammable thermostat, reflective roofing material, Sprayfoam insulation in the attic, non-toxic pest control and so much more!! All upgraded designer lighting, window treatments & RING system with cameras ALL CONVEY. Just minutes away from MacDill AFB, downtown Tampa, fine dining, shopping and all major roadways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11508 PERU SPRINGS PLACE have any available units?
11508 PERU SPRINGS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11508 PERU SPRINGS PLACE have?
Some of 11508 PERU SPRINGS PLACE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11508 PERU SPRINGS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
11508 PERU SPRINGS PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11508 PERU SPRINGS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 11508 PERU SPRINGS PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11508 PERU SPRINGS PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 11508 PERU SPRINGS PLACE does offer parking.
Does 11508 PERU SPRINGS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11508 PERU SPRINGS PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11508 PERU SPRINGS PLACE have a pool?
No, 11508 PERU SPRINGS PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 11508 PERU SPRINGS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 11508 PERU SPRINGS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 11508 PERU SPRINGS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11508 PERU SPRINGS PLACE has units with dishwashers.
