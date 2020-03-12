11508 PERU SPRINGS PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest suite internet access

OWNERS ARE PAYING HOA FEES, WATER BILL, INTERNET, LAWN MAINTENANCE, PEST CONTROL, ADT & RING SECURITY SYSTEM. Located within the Preserve at Riverview a private community with beautiful conservation areas and ponds throughout, this beautiful home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac. This spacious, award winning Monte Carlo floor plan boasts for 3,300 square feet with a grand foyer, a formal living room, formal dining room plus 5 beds/3 full baths. and the palatial bonus room upstairs could be used as a den/office/playroom with additional 4 large bedrooms, plus open loft area, and additional guest suite downstairs is complete with private full bath. First floor also includes open floor plan combo with great room & gourmet kitchen which features a 42" maple wood cabinets, granite countertops, ENERGY STAR S/S appliances, eat-in space, as well as a breakfast bar perfect for entertaining family and friends. Bathrooms also have solid maple wood cabinets & granite countertops. This home also offers numerous energy efficient features inside and out to substanitally cut down on your electric bill & homeowners insurance. Additional features include 3-car tandem parking garage, water softener system, HVAC SEER 15+, prorgrammable thermostat, reflective roofing material, Sprayfoam insulation in the attic, non-toxic pest control and so much more!! All upgraded designer lighting, window treatments & RING system with cameras ALL CONVEY. Just minutes away from MacDill AFB, downtown Tampa, fine dining, shopping and all major roadways.