11508 PERU SPRINGS PLACE

Amenities
OWNERS ARE PAYING HOA FEES, WATER BILL, INTERNET, LAWN MAINTENANCE, PEST CONTROL, ADT & RING SECURITY SYSTEM. Located within the Preserve at Riverview a private community with beautiful conservation areas and ponds throughout, this beautiful home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac. This spacious, award winning Monte Carlo floor plan boasts for 3,300 square feet with a grand foyer, a formal living room, formal dining room plus 5 beds/3 full baths. and the palatial bonus room upstairs could be used as a den/office/playroom with additional 4 large bedrooms, plus open loft area, and additional guest suite downstairs is complete with private full bath. First floor also includes open floor plan combo with great room & gourmet kitchen which features a 42" maple wood cabinets, granite countertops, ENERGY STAR S/S appliances, eat-in space, as well as a breakfast bar perfect for entertaining family and friends. Bathrooms also have solid maple wood cabinets & granite countertops. This home also offers numerous energy efficient features inside and out to substanitally cut down on your electric bill & homeowners insurance. Additional features include 3-car tandem parking garage, water softener system, HVAC SEER 15+, prorgrammable thermostat, reflective roofing material, Sprayfoam insulation in the attic, non-toxic pest control and so much more!! All upgraded designer lighting, window treatments & RING system with cameras ALL CONVEY. Just minutes away from MacDill AFB, downtown Tampa, fine dining, shopping and all major roadways.