Amenities

in unit laundry walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL FOUR BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME IN PANTHER TRACE! LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH VAULTED CEILINGS. MASTER BEDROOM HAS A GAS FIREPLACE AND LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. MASTER BATH FEATURES GARDEN TUB, SEPARATE AND DUAL SINKS. THERE IS ALSO A SECOND MASTER WITH OWN BATHROOM PERFECT FOR GUEST!! LARGE SCREENED IN LANAI OVER LOOKING YOUR LARGE BACKYARD THAT IS TREE LINED AND NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS. LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, EXPRESS WAYS AND MORE! BETTER CALL SOON IT WILL GO QUICK!