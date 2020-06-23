11455 Newgate Crest Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities pool

Beautiful and Available Now!! Sorry NO Pets Allowed on this one -

Four bedroom and three bath downstairs and a HUGE bonus room with a fourth private bath upstairs, could be fifth bedroom. THis home has all tile and wood floors only carpet is upstairs, gorgeous kitchen with island, all appliances included plus washer and dryer. Formal living and dining and large family room with triple slider doors leading out to a huge screened in lanai overlooking conservation area. Beautiful community pool is just a few blocks away. Pictures actually do this property no justice, it is absolutely gorgeous and in excellent condition, call Kim Tarpley @ REMAX Realty Unlimited today to view this beautiful home 813-335-7097



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4425447)