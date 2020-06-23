All apartments in Riverview
11455 Newgate Crest Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11455 Newgate Crest Drive

11455 Newgate Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11455 Newgate Crest Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful and Available Now!! Sorry NO Pets Allowed on this one -
Four bedroom and three bath downstairs and a HUGE bonus room with a fourth private bath upstairs, could be fifth bedroom. THis home has all tile and wood floors only carpet is upstairs, gorgeous kitchen with island, all appliances included plus washer and dryer. Formal living and dining and large family room with triple slider doors leading out to a huge screened in lanai overlooking conservation area. Beautiful community pool is just a few blocks away. Pictures actually do this property no justice, it is absolutely gorgeous and in excellent condition, call Kim Tarpley @ REMAX Realty Unlimited today to view this beautiful home 813-335-7097

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4425447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11455 Newgate Crest Drive have any available units?
11455 Newgate Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11455 Newgate Crest Drive have?
Some of 11455 Newgate Crest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11455 Newgate Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11455 Newgate Crest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11455 Newgate Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11455 Newgate Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11455 Newgate Crest Drive offer parking?
No, 11455 Newgate Crest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11455 Newgate Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11455 Newgate Crest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11455 Newgate Crest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11455 Newgate Crest Drive has a pool.
Does 11455 Newgate Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 11455 Newgate Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11455 Newgate Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11455 Newgate Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
