11436 Laurel Brook Ct

Available in May! 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Rivercrest with 3-car garage. Open floor plan with formal living/dining area in front and family room/kitchen towards back of house. Laminate flooring throughout Living/Dining/Family rooms with tile in wet areas and brand new carpets in all 4 spacious bedrooms. Freshly painted neutral beige walls with bright white trim. Kitchen includes side-by-side fridge, large breakfast bar and tons of cabinet and counter space! Master has separate tub and shower as well double closets. 2 secondary bedrooms to front of home share a bathroom and the secondary bedroom in the rear of the home has its own adjacent bathroom. Large screened and partially covered patio is perfect for a large patio set and a grill. Fully fenced back yard. Call today to schedule a tour.