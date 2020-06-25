All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 11436 Laurel Brook Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
11436 Laurel Brook Ct
Last updated May 25 2019 at 7:43 AM

11436 Laurel Brook Ct

11436 Laurel Brook Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11436 Laurel Brook Court, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available in May! 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Rivercrest with 3-car garage. Open floor plan with formal living/dining area in front and family room/kitchen towards back of house. Laminate flooring throughout Living/Dining/Family rooms with tile in wet areas and brand new carpets in all 4 spacious bedrooms. Freshly painted neutral beige walls with bright white trim. Kitchen includes side-by-side fridge, large breakfast bar and tons of cabinet and counter space! Master has separate tub and shower as well double closets. 2 secondary bedrooms to front of home share a bathroom and the secondary bedroom in the rear of the home has its own adjacent bathroom. Large screened and partially covered patio is perfect for a large patio set and a grill. Fully fenced back yard. Call today to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11436 Laurel Brook Ct have any available units?
11436 Laurel Brook Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11436 Laurel Brook Ct have?
Some of 11436 Laurel Brook Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11436 Laurel Brook Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11436 Laurel Brook Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11436 Laurel Brook Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11436 Laurel Brook Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11436 Laurel Brook Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11436 Laurel Brook Ct offers parking.
Does 11436 Laurel Brook Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11436 Laurel Brook Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11436 Laurel Brook Ct have a pool?
Yes, 11436 Laurel Brook Ct has a pool.
Does 11436 Laurel Brook Ct have accessible units?
No, 11436 Laurel Brook Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11436 Laurel Brook Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11436 Laurel Brook Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa