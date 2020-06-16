11427 WESTON COURSE LOOP

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Ready to move in, absolutely stunning 3 bedrooms + office / 2 baths, 2 car garage one story home, completely remodeled in Panther Trace Subdivision. Home has a 3 way split floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Separate formal living room and family room. Large kitchen with eat in kitchen space. Newer kitchen cabinets and granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. The home has laminate floors and carpet in the bedrooms. Close to shopping, Publix, banks, Hwy 301and I-75. This house will rent fast!