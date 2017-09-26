11351 CAMBRAY CREEK LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

ASKING PRICE JUST ADJUSTED! Would you like to live in a gated community? Have an inground pool at your disposal right across the street? Have no worries about the maintenance of the grass, trees or shrubs? Have no worries about the added expense of costly metered lawn irrigation? Would you like to enjoy all this in a much sought after Riverview neighborhood close to I75, restaurants, shopping, banking, medical doctors and St. Joseph's Hospital? THEN FOLKS...THIS IS THE PLACE!! Beautiful & spacious 3 bedroom villa with attached 2-car garage that's move-in ready for you! Wonderfully appointed with numerous upgrades & extras! Enjoy the chef’s dream kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and rich beautiful wood panel cabinetry with 42” upper wall cabinets! Spacious living room accommodates your largest gatherings, with triple slider glass doors flowing out to huge 320sf back patio! This patio is perfect for parties, grilling &/or chilling! Master bedroom will fit all your king-sized furniture, and features an appealing tray ceiling, a comfy sitting area, and another set of triple slider glass doors out to the patio! And don’t forget the walk-in closet! Ensuite master bath includes dual sinks & roomy Roman shower! All of this situated on probably THE BEST LOT in the whole community with no back yard neighbors & HOA conservation to the south! Checkout the pictures and then call to make your viewing appointment today!! A 2-Year lease will also be entertained by owner if desired! CALL TODAY!!