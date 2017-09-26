All apartments in Riverview
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
11351 CAMBRAY CREEK LOOP
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:07 AM

11351 CAMBRAY CREEK LOOP

11351 Cambray Creek Loop · No Longer Available
Location

11351 Cambray Creek Loop, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
ASKING PRICE JUST ADJUSTED! Would you like to live in a gated community? Have an inground pool at your disposal right across the street? Have no worries about the maintenance of the grass, trees or shrubs? Have no worries about the added expense of costly metered lawn irrigation? Would you like to enjoy all this in a much sought after Riverview neighborhood close to I75, restaurants, shopping, banking, medical doctors and St. Joseph's Hospital? THEN FOLKS...THIS IS THE PLACE!! Beautiful & spacious 3 bedroom villa with attached 2-car garage that's move-in ready for you! Wonderfully appointed with numerous upgrades & extras! Enjoy the chef’s dream kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and rich beautiful wood panel cabinetry with 42” upper wall cabinets! Spacious living room accommodates your largest gatherings, with triple slider glass doors flowing out to huge 320sf back patio! This patio is perfect for parties, grilling &/or chilling! Master bedroom will fit all your king-sized furniture, and features an appealing tray ceiling, a comfy sitting area, and another set of triple slider glass doors out to the patio! And don’t forget the walk-in closet! Ensuite master bath includes dual sinks & roomy Roman shower! All of this situated on probably THE BEST LOT in the whole community with no back yard neighbors & HOA conservation to the south! Checkout the pictures and then call to make your viewing appointment today!! A 2-Year lease will also be entertained by owner if desired! CALL TODAY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11351 CAMBRAY CREEK LOOP have any available units?
11351 CAMBRAY CREEK LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11351 CAMBRAY CREEK LOOP have?
Some of 11351 CAMBRAY CREEK LOOP's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11351 CAMBRAY CREEK LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
11351 CAMBRAY CREEK LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11351 CAMBRAY CREEK LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 11351 CAMBRAY CREEK LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11351 CAMBRAY CREEK LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 11351 CAMBRAY CREEK LOOP offers parking.
Does 11351 CAMBRAY CREEK LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11351 CAMBRAY CREEK LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11351 CAMBRAY CREEK LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 11351 CAMBRAY CREEK LOOP has a pool.
Does 11351 CAMBRAY CREEK LOOP have accessible units?
No, 11351 CAMBRAY CREEK LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 11351 CAMBRAY CREEK LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 11351 CAMBRAY CREEK LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.

