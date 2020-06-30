11314 Silverleaf Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New renovated house for Rent - Property Id: 84891



Come home to this 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Summerfield Village. Open floor plan with cozy fireplace in the family room. Large fenced in back yard. The master bedroom is spacious with a large walk in closet and bathroom has a nice size tub/shower surrounded in all tile. You can enter the patio from the master bedroom or through the eat in kitchen. There is plenty of closet space throughout this home. Make your appointment to view this home today

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/84891

Property Id 84891



(RLNE5604035)