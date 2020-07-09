All apartments in Riverview
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11238 SUMMER STAR DRIVE

11238 Summer Star Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11238 Summer Star Dr, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*AVAILABLE NOW!* Beep-beep!...load-up the truck and move right into this lovely home. Perfectly situated on a private lot at the end of cul-de-sac. Big eat-in kitchen. Large screened lanai which opens to private back yard on conservation lot. Lawn service is included. Great location close to schools, shopping, new hospital, and major roads. Enjoy use of the community amenities. Home is clean, bright, and ready for happy new tenants! All information contained herein subject to change without notice to include any fees associated with the property. Buyer to satisfy themselves of any and all room measurements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11238 SUMMER STAR DRIVE have any available units?
11238 SUMMER STAR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11238 SUMMER STAR DRIVE have?
Some of 11238 SUMMER STAR DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11238 SUMMER STAR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11238 SUMMER STAR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11238 SUMMER STAR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11238 SUMMER STAR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11238 SUMMER STAR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11238 SUMMER STAR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11238 SUMMER STAR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11238 SUMMER STAR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11238 SUMMER STAR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11238 SUMMER STAR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11238 SUMMER STAR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11238 SUMMER STAR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11238 SUMMER STAR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11238 SUMMER STAR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

