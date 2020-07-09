11238 SUMMER STAR DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

*AVAILABLE NOW!* Beep-beep!...load-up the truck and move right into this lovely home. Perfectly situated on a private lot at the end of cul-de-sac. Big eat-in kitchen. Large screened lanai which opens to private back yard on conservation lot. Lawn service is included. Great location close to schools, shopping, new hospital, and major roads. Enjoy use of the community amenities. Home is clean, bright, and ready for happy new tenants! All information contained herein subject to change without notice to include any fees associated with the property. Buyer to satisfy themselves of any and all room measurements.