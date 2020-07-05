All apartments in Riverview
Last updated February 5 2020 at 11:40 PM

11228 Flora Springs Drive

11228 Flora Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11228 Flora Springs Drive, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1128577

Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $2625 which includes the first months rent. This home features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. There is wood style flooring throughout which makes it easy to keep clean. The spacious master bedroom is well appointed with a large ensuite bathrom which features a garden tub and double vanities. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent.
|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Wood flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,Dishwasher,Screened lanai,Walk-in closet,Microwave,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Fenced yard,Plenty of Storage,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11228 Flora Springs Drive have any available units?
11228 Flora Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11228 Flora Springs Drive have?
Some of 11228 Flora Springs Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11228 Flora Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11228 Flora Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11228 Flora Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11228 Flora Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11228 Flora Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11228 Flora Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 11228 Flora Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11228 Flora Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11228 Flora Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 11228 Flora Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11228 Flora Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 11228 Flora Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11228 Flora Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11228 Flora Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

