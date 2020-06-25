All apartments in Riverview
11221 Fiddlewood Dr
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:45 AM

11221 Fiddlewood Dr

11221 Fiddlewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11221 Fiddlewood Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
11221 Fiddlewood Dr - LO - Please call Julie Wills at (813) 503-8302 for more information on this home. Light and bright house in Summerfield Village is in the perfect location. Features two large bedrooms with walk-in closets and two bathrooms. Oversized lawn you will never have to mow because rent includes lawncare! Open kitchen, dining room and living room features new wood look laminate floors in main living area. New HVAC system will keep you cool in the summer months. You will enjoy the use of Summerfield's two community pools, playground, gymnasium, and weight room. Beautiful golf course in the community. Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Easy commute to Tampa or south. $60 Application fee for each adult over age 18. At time of move-in, tenant costs will include a $75 processing fee along with security deposit and first month rent. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4847369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11221 Fiddlewood Dr have any available units?
11221 Fiddlewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11221 Fiddlewood Dr have?
Some of 11221 Fiddlewood Dr's amenities include walk in closets, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11221 Fiddlewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11221 Fiddlewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11221 Fiddlewood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11221 Fiddlewood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11221 Fiddlewood Dr offer parking?
No, 11221 Fiddlewood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11221 Fiddlewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11221 Fiddlewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11221 Fiddlewood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11221 Fiddlewood Dr has a pool.
Does 11221 Fiddlewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 11221 Fiddlewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11221 Fiddlewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11221 Fiddlewood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
