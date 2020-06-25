Amenities

11221 Fiddlewood Dr - LO - Please call Julie Wills at (813) 503-8302 for more information on this home. Light and bright house in Summerfield Village is in the perfect location. Features two large bedrooms with walk-in closets and two bathrooms. Oversized lawn you will never have to mow because rent includes lawncare! Open kitchen, dining room and living room features new wood look laminate floors in main living area. New HVAC system will keep you cool in the summer months. You will enjoy the use of Summerfield's two community pools, playground, gymnasium, and weight room. Beautiful golf course in the community. Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Easy commute to Tampa or south. $60 Application fee for each adult over age 18. At time of move-in, tenant costs will include a $75 processing fee along with security deposit and first month rent. Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4847369)