Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Lawn Care Included! This three bedroom, two bath with Den home is located on an oversized lot near the community pool! Great condition! Wood floors in the living areas, tile in the wet areas! Spacious family room, separate dining room, kitchen with breakfast area, all appliances included! The large backyard is fully fenced! Don't miss out on this great home!