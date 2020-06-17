All apartments in Riverview
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11172 Golden Silence Dr

11172 Golden Silence Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11172 Golden Silence Drive, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Highly sought-after South Fork Community in the heart of serene Riverview area. Newly refurbished home that has a gorgeous glass panel front door. Spaciously open floor plan features a kitchen/family room combo. Well-loved kitchen offers additional pantry storage and ease to plan the family dinners especially with a cook top stove and double oven. Built in breakfast bar and additional eat in space close to the picturesque sliding glass doors. Tons of natural lighting to take advantage of. Master bedroom has walk in closets with adjacent master bath, featuring dual sinks with a standalone shower and tub. Remaining split bedrooms are as spacious as the master bedroom while sharing a bathroom. Washer and Dryer Hookups available. Attached 2 car garage makes this home a steal, do not blink or it will be gone!!! $75 Application Fee per person over 18. $200 Administrative Fee. $50 HOA Application Fee. $350 Non-Refundable pet fee. Pet friendly to dogs over 30 lbs. No cats. Pets accepted at owners discretion on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11172 Golden Silence Dr have any available units?
11172 Golden Silence Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11172 Golden Silence Dr have?
Some of 11172 Golden Silence Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11172 Golden Silence Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11172 Golden Silence Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11172 Golden Silence Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11172 Golden Silence Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11172 Golden Silence Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11172 Golden Silence Dr does offer parking.
Does 11172 Golden Silence Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11172 Golden Silence Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11172 Golden Silence Dr have a pool?
No, 11172 Golden Silence Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11172 Golden Silence Dr have accessible units?
No, 11172 Golden Silence Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11172 Golden Silence Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11172 Golden Silence Dr has units with dishwashers.
