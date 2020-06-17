11172 Golden Silence Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Highly sought-after South Fork Community in the heart of serene Riverview area. Newly refurbished home that has a gorgeous glass panel front door. Spaciously open floor plan features a kitchen/family room combo. Well-loved kitchen offers additional pantry storage and ease to plan the family dinners especially with a cook top stove and double oven. Built in breakfast bar and additional eat in space close to the picturesque sliding glass doors. Tons of natural lighting to take advantage of. Master bedroom has walk in closets with adjacent master bath, featuring dual sinks with a standalone shower and tub. Remaining split bedrooms are as spacious as the master bedroom while sharing a bathroom. Washer and Dryer Hookups available. Attached 2 car garage makes this home a steal, do not blink or it will be gone!!! $75 Application Fee per person over 18. $200 Administrative Fee. $50 HOA Application Fee. $350 Non-Refundable pet fee. Pet friendly to dogs over 30 lbs. No cats. Pets accepted at owners discretion on a case by case basis.