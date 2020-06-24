11129 HARTFORD FERN DRIVE

Amenities
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is roomy and is located in a gated community. You will like the open layout of the common living areas. You will enjoy the kitchen with lots of counter space, 42" cabinets and a long breakfast bar. The spacious master bedroom has a tray ceiling and an oversize walk in closet. Master bath has double sinks and separate shower stall and tub. Relax in your covered lanai while looking at the pond behind this house. This gated community is near shopping areas and schools and easy access to major highways.