All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 11129 HARTFORD FERN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
11129 HARTFORD FERN DRIVE
Last updated April 13 2019 at 9:43 AM

11129 HARTFORD FERN DRIVE

11129 Hartford Fern Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11129 Hartford Fern Drive, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is roomy and is located in a gated community. You will like the open layout of the common living areas. You will enjoy the kitchen with lots of counter space, 42" cabinets and a long breakfast bar. The spacious master bedroom has a tray ceiling and an oversize walk in closet. Master bath has double sinks and separate shower stall and tub. Relax in your covered lanai while looking at the pond behind this house. This gated community is near shopping areas and schools and easy access to major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11129 HARTFORD FERN DRIVE have any available units?
11129 HARTFORD FERN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11129 HARTFORD FERN DRIVE have?
Some of 11129 HARTFORD FERN DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11129 HARTFORD FERN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11129 HARTFORD FERN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11129 HARTFORD FERN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11129 HARTFORD FERN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11129 HARTFORD FERN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11129 HARTFORD FERN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11129 HARTFORD FERN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11129 HARTFORD FERN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11129 HARTFORD FERN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11129 HARTFORD FERN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11129 HARTFORD FERN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11129 HARTFORD FERN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11129 HARTFORD FERN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11129 HARTFORD FERN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa