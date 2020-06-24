11045 GOLDEN SILENCE DR, RIVERVIEW, FL 33579

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Nice 3 Bedroom Home - Nicely kept 3/2 in the wonderful South Fork community! Enjoy community pools, parks and more! The house has a great open floor plan with wood flooring throughout. The home sits with a wood deck overlooking a peaceful pond. Bring your family it's move in ready!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4766331)