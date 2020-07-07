Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

11025 Stone Branch Drive Available 07/01/20 4 Bedrooms Plus Den! 3 Full Baths! 3 Car Garage! Pond View! $1850/mo Rivercrest! - This is a beautiful home with fresh new paint and a great floor plan! This is located in the Falcons Landing section of Rivercrest, a highly sought after community with great amenities. It has 2,642 square feet on a one story house comprised of 4 bedrooms plus a den, 3 full baths, eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room, family room, office nook, plus a great covered patio that overlooks the pond! The large, bright, and open kitchen features an island, over sized breakfast bar, breakfast area, plenty of cabinet and counter top space. The large master suite features two closets, including one large walk in, large bathroom with a double vanity, garden tub, and separate stand up shower. Plenty of parking with the 3 car garage. Rivercrest features nice amenities such as a pool, playground, basketball courts, and tennis courts. Must see!



(RLNE5792611)