All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like
11025 Stone Branch Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
11025 Stone Branch Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

11025 Stone Branch Drive

11025 Stone Branch Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11025 Stone Branch Drive, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
11025 Stone Branch Drive Available 07/01/20 4 Bedrooms Plus Den! 3 Full Baths! 3 Car Garage! Pond View! $1850/mo Rivercrest! - This is a beautiful home with fresh new paint and a great floor plan! This is located in the Falcons Landing section of Rivercrest, a highly sought after community with great amenities. It has 2,642 square feet on a one story house comprised of 4 bedrooms plus a den, 3 full baths, eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room, family room, office nook, plus a great covered patio that overlooks the pond! The large, bright, and open kitchen features an island, over sized breakfast bar, breakfast area, plenty of cabinet and counter top space. The large master suite features two closets, including one large walk in, large bathroom with a double vanity, garden tub, and separate stand up shower. Plenty of parking with the 3 car garage. Rivercrest features nice amenities such as a pool, playground, basketball courts, and tennis courts. Must see!

(RLNE5792611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11025 Stone Branch Drive have any available units?
11025 Stone Branch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11025 Stone Branch Drive have?
Some of 11025 Stone Branch Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11025 Stone Branch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11025 Stone Branch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11025 Stone Branch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11025 Stone Branch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11025 Stone Branch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11025 Stone Branch Drive offers parking.
Does 11025 Stone Branch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11025 Stone Branch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11025 Stone Branch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11025 Stone Branch Drive has a pool.
Does 11025 Stone Branch Drive have accessible units?
No, 11025 Stone Branch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11025 Stone Branch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11025 Stone Branch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 BedroomsRiverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly PlacesRiverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State CollegeRingling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa