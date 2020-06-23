Amenities

11001 Rockledge View Dr Available 03/14/19 Riverview- 4BR/2BA Spacious Home with Garbage and Basic Cable Included - !!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!! This spacious Riverview home has everything you need, 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. The open Kitchen with 42" cabinets, is ideal for entertaining. Garbage, Lawn Fertilization and Basic Cable are Included in the rent. Located in the South Fork Subdivision with a sparkling, beautifully maintained community pool, clubhouse and play area with basketball courts. Close to I-75 and min. to Downtown



No Cats Allowed



