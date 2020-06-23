All apartments in Riverview
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11001 Rockledge View Dr

11001 Rockledge View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11001 Rockledge View Drive, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

pet friendly
cable included
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
11001 Rockledge View Dr Available 03/14/19 Riverview- 4BR/2BA Spacious Home with Garbage and Basic Cable Included - !!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!! This spacious Riverview home has everything you need, 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. The open Kitchen with 42" cabinets, is ideal for entertaining. Garbage, Lawn Fertilization and Basic Cable are Included in the rent. Located in the South Fork Subdivision with a sparkling, beautifully maintained community pool, clubhouse and play area with basketball courts. Close to I-75 and min. to Downtown

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4698057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11001 Rockledge View Dr have any available units?
11001 Rockledge View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11001 Rockledge View Dr have?
Some of 11001 Rockledge View Dr's amenities include pet friendly, cable included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11001 Rockledge View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11001 Rockledge View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11001 Rockledge View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11001 Rockledge View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11001 Rockledge View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11001 Rockledge View Dr offers parking.
Does 11001 Rockledge View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11001 Rockledge View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11001 Rockledge View Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11001 Rockledge View Dr has a pool.
Does 11001 Rockledge View Dr have accessible units?
No, 11001 Rockledge View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11001 Rockledge View Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11001 Rockledge View Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
