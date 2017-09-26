All apartments in Riverview
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:46 AM

10961 Brickside Ct

10961 Brickside Court · No Longer Available
Location

10961 Brickside Court, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Recently Painted with Newer Carpet Throughout. This End Unit Town Home feature 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms with Neutral Colors in the Great Room and Dining Room. There is a pass through between the kitchen and dining room. The Town Home is Located in the desirable Summerfield Crossings Golfing Community which includes clubhouse facilities, swimming pools, walking trails, workout facility, and a playground. This Community is ideally located for easy access to Florida Beaches, Shopping malls, the Airport, and MacDill Airforce Base.

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10961 Brickside Ct have any available units?
10961 Brickside Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10961 Brickside Ct have?
Some of 10961 Brickside Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10961 Brickside Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10961 Brickside Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10961 Brickside Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10961 Brickside Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10961 Brickside Ct offer parking?
No, 10961 Brickside Ct does not offer parking.
Does 10961 Brickside Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10961 Brickside Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10961 Brickside Ct have a pool?
Yes, 10961 Brickside Ct has a pool.
Does 10961 Brickside Ct have accessible units?
No, 10961 Brickside Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10961 Brickside Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 10961 Brickside Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
