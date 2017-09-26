10961 Brickside Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly gym pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

Recently Painted with Newer Carpet Throughout. This End Unit Town Home feature 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms with Neutral Colors in the Great Room and Dining Room. There is a pass through between the kitchen and dining room. The Town Home is Located in the desirable Summerfield Crossings Golfing Community which includes clubhouse facilities, swimming pools, walking trails, workout facility, and a playground. This Community is ideally located for easy access to Florida Beaches, Shopping malls, the Airport, and MacDill Airforce Base.



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee per Household After Acceptance.