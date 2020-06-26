10953 BRICKSIDE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Available immediately! From the second you open the door you will captivated by this fabulously upgraded 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1,408 sq. ft. townhome. Durable engineered hardwood wood floors welcome you throughout the whole house of this corner unit and granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. An upstairs laundry closet with washer and dryer included makes for easy access and doesn’t make you go up and down steps with heavy loads of laundry. Master bedroom sports a huge walk-in closet along with a garden tub in the spacious master bath. Ceiling fans in every room compliment the ultra-cool like new A/C unit and tons of natural light engulf every square inch of this must see unit. Minutes away from all major points of interest, businesses, and highways, living in the sought after Summerfield part of Riverview makes this a no brainer.