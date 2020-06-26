All apartments in Riverview
10953 BRICKSIDE COURT

10953 Brickside Court · No Longer Available
Location

10953 Brickside Court, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available immediately! From the second you open the door you will captivated by this fabulously upgraded 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1,408 sq. ft. townhome. Durable engineered hardwood wood floors welcome you throughout the whole house of this corner unit and granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. An upstairs laundry closet with washer and dryer included makes for easy access and doesn’t make you go up and down steps with heavy loads of laundry. Master bedroom sports a huge walk-in closet along with a garden tub in the spacious master bath. Ceiling fans in every room compliment the ultra-cool like new A/C unit and tons of natural light engulf every square inch of this must see unit. Minutes away from all major points of interest, businesses, and highways, living in the sought after Summerfield part of Riverview makes this a no brainer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10953 BRICKSIDE COURT have any available units?
10953 BRICKSIDE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10953 BRICKSIDE COURT have?
Some of 10953 BRICKSIDE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10953 BRICKSIDE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10953 BRICKSIDE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10953 BRICKSIDE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10953 BRICKSIDE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10953 BRICKSIDE COURT offer parking?
No, 10953 BRICKSIDE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 10953 BRICKSIDE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10953 BRICKSIDE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10953 BRICKSIDE COURT have a pool?
No, 10953 BRICKSIDE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10953 BRICKSIDE COURT have accessible units?
No, 10953 BRICKSIDE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10953 BRICKSIDE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10953 BRICKSIDE COURT has units with dishwashers.
