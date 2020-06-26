10945 Keys Gate Dr.

Amenities

Lovely townhome in Summerfield - Please email Dan Henzler at: henzler@kw.com for more information on this beautiful townhome in Summerfield that is move in ready with gleaming wood floors in the living and dining areas, ceramic tile in the wet areas and carpet upstairs. Two bedrooms plus a den/office, two full baths upstairs and a powder bath downstairs. Summerfield offers 2 pools, playground, sports fields, basketball in the gym, fitness center and cardio room all included, so no more paying gym dues! The elementary school is right next door to the townhome complex with the community amenities next to that. There is also a public golf course in Summerfield. Located just minutes to I-75 and the Selmon for easy access to downtown Tampa and MacDill. There is a one time $75 processing fee after application is approved. Water/sewer and basic cable included.



(RLNE3201936)