Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

Location

10945 Keys Gate Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

hardwood floors
cable included
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
Lovely townhome in Summerfield - Please email Dan Henzler at: henzler@kw.com for more information on this beautiful townhome in Summerfield that is move in ready with gleaming wood floors in the living and dining areas, ceramic tile in the wet areas and carpet upstairs. Two bedrooms plus a den/office, two full baths upstairs and a powder bath downstairs. Summerfield offers 2 pools, playground, sports fields, basketball in the gym, fitness center and cardio room all included, so no more paying gym dues! The elementary school is right next door to the townhome complex with the community amenities next to that. There is also a public golf course in Summerfield. Located just minutes to I-75 and the Selmon for easy access to downtown Tampa and MacDill. There is a one time $75 processing fee after application is approved. Water/sewer and basic cable included.

(RLNE3201936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10945 Keys Gate Dr. have any available units?
10945 Keys Gate Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10945 Keys Gate Dr. have?
Some of 10945 Keys Gate Dr.'s amenities include hardwood floors, cable included, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10945 Keys Gate Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10945 Keys Gate Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10945 Keys Gate Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 10945 Keys Gate Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10945 Keys Gate Dr. offer parking?
No, 10945 Keys Gate Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 10945 Keys Gate Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10945 Keys Gate Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10945 Keys Gate Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 10945 Keys Gate Dr. has a pool.
Does 10945 Keys Gate Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10945 Keys Gate Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10945 Keys Gate Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10945 Keys Gate Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
