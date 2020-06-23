10942 SUBTLE TRAIL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage media room

Spacious 2 Story 3/2.5 2 car garage home on a cul de sac with formal living and dining plus family room open to the large kitchen. Kitchen features an island, double wall ovens, flat cooktop and newer microwave. Upstairs offers a big loft for office or play area or media room. HUGE master bedroom, bath and walk in closet! The large fenced in back yard has an open patio and backs to a conservation area. Community pool is almost next door! Other amenities include basketball court, playground, tot lot, and community center. Close to shopping, easy access to I-75, downtown, MacDill and much more.