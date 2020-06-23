All apartments in Riverview
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10939 Brickside Court

10939 Brickside Court · No Longer Available
Location

10939 Brickside Court, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
gym
pool
playground
Two Story Townhome in Summerfield! Formal Dining Area and spacious Living Room located on ground floor. Half
Bathroom with under Stairway storage closet. Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and plenty or cabinet space.
Master bedroom with attached Master Bathroom. Two Secondary Bedrooms share a hallway Full Bathroom. Washer
and Dryer located on Second Floor for extra convenience! Community amenities include Pool, Playground, Tennis
Courts and Fitness Center. Easy access to all major highways I-75, US-301, US-41 and I-4.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10939 Brickside Court have any available units?
10939 Brickside Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10939 Brickside Court have?
Some of 10939 Brickside Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10939 Brickside Court currently offering any rent specials?
10939 Brickside Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10939 Brickside Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10939 Brickside Court is pet friendly.
Does 10939 Brickside Court offer parking?
No, 10939 Brickside Court does not offer parking.
Does 10939 Brickside Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10939 Brickside Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10939 Brickside Court have a pool?
Yes, 10939 Brickside Court has a pool.
Does 10939 Brickside Court have accessible units?
No, 10939 Brickside Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10939 Brickside Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10939 Brickside Court does not have units with dishwashers.
