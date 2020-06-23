10939 Brickside Court

Amenities
Two Story Townhome in Summerfield! Formal Dining Area and spacious Living Room located on ground floor. Half
Bathroom with under Stairway storage closet. Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and plenty or cabinet space.
Master bedroom with attached Master Bathroom. Two Secondary Bedrooms share a hallway Full Bathroom. Washer
and Dryer located on Second Floor for extra convenience! Community amenities include Pool, Playground, Tennis
Courts and Fitness Center. Easy access to all major highways I-75, US-301, US-41 and I-4.