10928 CARLTON FIELDS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

This brand new two story home includes a kitchen overlooking the Great Room with a large island, wood cabinets and granite countertops, a half bath, a coat closet and a huge pantry on the first floor. From the sliders out to the back yard is a beautiful conservation view. Upstairs, the large owner’s suite includes a big walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with walk in shower a second closes closet and a linen closet. Three other bedrooms share a second bathroom with dual sinks. The loft at the top of the stairs provides extra space for work and play, as well as an additional closet for even more storage space. This home comes with refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, microwave, washer, and dryer.This is a Smart Home and the features are included in the rent. Please see last photo for a list of those features. Lawn service is included in the rent. Convenient location close to shopping and schools. Tenant will have access to Community Pool. New High School close by opening in August 2020.