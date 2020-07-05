All apartments in Riverview
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:55 AM

10928 CARLTON FIELDS DRIVE

10928 Carlton Fields Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10928 Carlton Fields Dr, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This brand new two story home includes a kitchen overlooking the Great Room with a large island, wood cabinets and granite countertops, a half bath, a coat closet and a huge pantry on the first floor. From the sliders out to the back yard is a beautiful conservation view. Upstairs, the large owner’s suite includes a big walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with walk in shower a second closes closet and a linen closet. Three other bedrooms share a second bathroom with dual sinks. The loft at the top of the stairs provides extra space for work and play, as well as an additional closet for even more storage space. This home comes with refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, microwave, washer, and dryer.This is a Smart Home and the features are included in the rent. Please see last photo for a list of those features. Lawn service is included in the rent. Convenient location close to shopping and schools. Tenant will have access to Community Pool. New High School close by opening in August 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10928 CARLTON FIELDS DRIVE have any available units?
10928 CARLTON FIELDS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10928 CARLTON FIELDS DRIVE have?
Some of 10928 CARLTON FIELDS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10928 CARLTON FIELDS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10928 CARLTON FIELDS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10928 CARLTON FIELDS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10928 CARLTON FIELDS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10928 CARLTON FIELDS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10928 CARLTON FIELDS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10928 CARLTON FIELDS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10928 CARLTON FIELDS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10928 CARLTON FIELDS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10928 CARLTON FIELDS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10928 CARLTON FIELDS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10928 CARLTON FIELDS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10928 CARLTON FIELDS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10928 CARLTON FIELDS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

