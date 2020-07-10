10902 Carnelian Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 bedroom/ 2 bath/ 2 Car Garage, Located in Bloomingdale Hills!! This home is full of charm and appeal! Large diagonal tile flooring in all the communal areas, with carpet in the bedrooms. Formal dining room, kitchen with its solid surface counter tops, real wood cabinetry, and stainless appliances. Family room overlooks the screened lanai with gorgeous picturesque French doors, to your screened covered lanai. Large master bathroom with dual vanities, step in tile shower, with solid surface counters. Remaining bedrooms are as spacious and share a full hallway bathroom. Wander out into your fenced yard meant to entertain amongst the mature shade trees. Convenient to Tampa, MacDill, and the freeways, you can walk to shopping and dining at nearby Winthrop Center. Occupied/Available 7.15.2020 Virtual Video Tour: https://youtu.be/2pvx487I9iY