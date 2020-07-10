All apartments in Riverview
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM

10902 Carnelian Ln

10902 Carnelian Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10902 Carnelian Lane, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 bedroom/ 2 bath/ 2 Car Garage, Located in Bloomingdale Hills!! This home is full of charm and appeal! Large diagonal tile flooring in all the communal areas, with carpet in the bedrooms. Formal dining room, kitchen with its solid surface counter tops, real wood cabinetry, and stainless appliances. Family room overlooks the screened lanai with gorgeous picturesque French doors, to your screened covered lanai. Large master bathroom with dual vanities, step in tile shower, with solid surface counters. Remaining bedrooms are as spacious and share a full hallway bathroom. Wander out into your fenced yard meant to entertain amongst the mature shade trees. Convenient to Tampa, MacDill, and the freeways, you can walk to shopping and dining at nearby Winthrop Center. Occupied/Available 7.15.2020 Virtual Video Tour: https://youtu.be/2pvx487I9iY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10902 Carnelian Ln have any available units?
10902 Carnelian Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10902 Carnelian Ln have?
Some of 10902 Carnelian Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10902 Carnelian Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10902 Carnelian Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10902 Carnelian Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10902 Carnelian Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10902 Carnelian Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10902 Carnelian Ln offers parking.
Does 10902 Carnelian Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10902 Carnelian Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10902 Carnelian Ln have a pool?
No, 10902 Carnelian Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10902 Carnelian Ln have accessible units?
No, 10902 Carnelian Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10902 Carnelian Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10902 Carnelian Ln has units with dishwashers.

