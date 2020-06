Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 4/2.5 Panther Trace Home - You are looking at a spacious 4/2.5 home nestled in the beautiful Panther Trace Community. This home boasts an open floor-plan, water view, washer/dryer in home, and an Island bar in the kitchen. Call today to schedule a showing as this will not last long!



