10832 HOFFNER EDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage guest suite tennis court

THIS FABULOUSLY RENOVATED 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE HOME ON AN OVERSIZED POND LOT OFFERS LOTS OF SPACE!!! No carpet to be found, huge kitchen has stainless steel appliances, living spaces in formal living, dining and family room and no carpet in this home. There's a guest suite on the first floor, a large master suite and 3 more bedrooms upstairs. The screened in lanai overlooking the pond offers more outdoor entertaining space. Summerfield has resort style amenities that includes an 18 hole golf course, pool, work out facility, basketball, tennis and more. Location is perfect close Big Bend where all shopping, restaurants, Sam's Club and St. Joe's hospital, and exit to Hwy I-75 to downtown Tampa and pristine beaches of the Gulf Of Mexico. COME SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME, IT'S WAITING FOR YOU!!!