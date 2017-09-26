All apartments in Riverview
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10832 HOFFNER EDGE DRIVE

10832 Hoffner Edge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10832 Hoffner Edge Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
tennis court
THIS FABULOUSLY RENOVATED 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE HOME ON AN OVERSIZED POND LOT OFFERS LOTS OF SPACE!!! No carpet to be found, huge kitchen has stainless steel appliances, living spaces in formal living, dining and family room and no carpet in this home. There's a guest suite on the first floor, a large master suite and 3 more bedrooms upstairs. The screened in lanai overlooking the pond offers more outdoor entertaining space. Summerfield has resort style amenities that includes an 18 hole golf course, pool, work out facility, basketball, tennis and more. Location is perfect close Big Bend where all shopping, restaurants, Sam's Club and St. Joe's hospital, and exit to Hwy I-75 to downtown Tampa and pristine beaches of the Gulf Of Mexico. COME SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME, IT'S WAITING FOR YOU!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10832 HOFFNER EDGE DRIVE have any available units?
10832 HOFFNER EDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10832 HOFFNER EDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 10832 HOFFNER EDGE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10832 HOFFNER EDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10832 HOFFNER EDGE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10832 HOFFNER EDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10832 HOFFNER EDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10832 HOFFNER EDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10832 HOFFNER EDGE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 10832 HOFFNER EDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10832 HOFFNER EDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10832 HOFFNER EDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10832 HOFFNER EDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10832 HOFFNER EDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10832 HOFFNER EDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10832 HOFFNER EDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10832 HOFFNER EDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
