Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

10749 Keys Gate Dr

10749 Keys Gate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10749 Keys Gate Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Newly renovated spacious townhome in a great area! - Property Id: 120245

AMAZING LOCATION!! FULLY RENOVATED with all new Samsung kitchen appliances. Be the first to live here in this beautifully remodeled home. Make your home in this golf course community. This gorgeous 2 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath townhome is close to everything but gives you tranquility as you gaze out over the pond from the lanai. You don't need to worry about back yard neighbors!! The Bedrooms are a great size and offer plenty of closet space. The downstairs feels spacious and open. All of this communities features are in walking distance and stores, restaurants, and medical offices are a quick drive. The beach, Tampa and MacDill are an easy commute with close highway access. Right up the block from the new VA hospital and a fast drive to St.Joseph South Hospital. Feel free to ask any questions. Application and background will be done for potential tenants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120245
Property Id 120245

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4871312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10749 Keys Gate Dr have any available units?
10749 Keys Gate Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10749 Keys Gate Dr have?
Some of 10749 Keys Gate Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10749 Keys Gate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10749 Keys Gate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10749 Keys Gate Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10749 Keys Gate Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10749 Keys Gate Dr offer parking?
No, 10749 Keys Gate Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10749 Keys Gate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10749 Keys Gate Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10749 Keys Gate Dr have a pool?
No, 10749 Keys Gate Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10749 Keys Gate Dr have accessible units?
No, 10749 Keys Gate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10749 Keys Gate Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10749 Keys Gate Dr has units with dishwashers.
