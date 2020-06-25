10749 Keys Gate Dr

Amenities

Newly renovated spacious townhome in a great area! - Property Id: 120245



AMAZING LOCATION!! FULLY RENOVATED with all new Samsung kitchen appliances. Be the first to live here in this beautifully remodeled home. Make your home in this golf course community. This gorgeous 2 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath townhome is close to everything but gives you tranquility as you gaze out over the pond from the lanai. You don't need to worry about back yard neighbors!! The Bedrooms are a great size and offer plenty of closet space. The downstairs feels spacious and open. All of this communities features are in walking distance and stores, restaurants, and medical offices are a quick drive. The beach, Tampa and MacDill are an easy commute with close highway access. Right up the block from the new VA hospital and a fast drive to St.Joseph South Hospital. Feel free to ask any questions. Application and background will be done for potential tenants.

No Pets Allowed



