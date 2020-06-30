All apartments in Riverview
Last updated May 7 2020 at 6:07 AM

10603 JULIANO DRIVE

10603 Juliano Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10603 Juliano Drive, Riverview, FL 33569
Boyette

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL, RENOVATED HOME FOR IMMEDIATE RENT. 2001 Ranch offering 4 bed, 2 baths, with approximately 1530 square feet of living space PLUS SCREEN PATIO and an attached garage is now on the market. This updated 4-bedrooms 2-bath home with vaulted ceilings located in the highly sought after school district for middle school and high school. The central heat and air system were replaced in recently. Located in the Boyette Springs subdivision sitting on almost a quarter of an acre that includes a fenced backyard. The home features neutral paint, lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and comfortably sized bedrooms. Located less 15 min from Tampa, FL. You must be comfortable in maintaining the property and accept the home for rental as is basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10603 JULIANO DRIVE have any available units?
10603 JULIANO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10603 JULIANO DRIVE have?
Some of 10603 JULIANO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10603 JULIANO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10603 JULIANO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10603 JULIANO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10603 JULIANO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10603 JULIANO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10603 JULIANO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10603 JULIANO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10603 JULIANO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10603 JULIANO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10603 JULIANO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10603 JULIANO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10603 JULIANO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10603 JULIANO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10603 JULIANO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

