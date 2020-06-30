10603 JULIANO DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL, RENOVATED HOME FOR IMMEDIATE RENT. 2001 Ranch offering 4 bed, 2 baths, with approximately 1530 square feet of living space PLUS SCREEN PATIO and an attached garage is now on the market. This updated 4-bedrooms 2-bath home with vaulted ceilings located in the highly sought after school district for middle school and high school. The central heat and air system were replaced in recently. Located in the Boyette Springs subdivision sitting on almost a quarter of an acre that includes a fenced backyard. The home features neutral paint, lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and comfortably sized bedrooms. Located less 15 min from Tampa, FL. You must be comfortable in maintaining the property and accept the home for rental as is basis.