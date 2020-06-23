All apartments in Riverview
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10601 OPUS DRIVE

10601 Opus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10601 Opus Drive, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great house in South Fork Community with many Pools to choose from & close to shopping! Commute is well positioned to get onto I-75 or avoid I-75 with 301 and 41 within close proximity. This 3-bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home that includes all appliance to include Washer and Dryer is a great value! Owner requests that you maintain the grass, please! Larger corner lot and close to pools! Great Room has brand new Wood Laminate flooring! Master Bedroom Suite is split from the other 2 bedrooms! Master Bath has walk-in closet, Vanity and Shower area. The eat-in Kitchen has plenty of cabinets & counters with Bright Sliding Glass Door to the patio in the rear yard. The 2 Secondary Bedrooms are a good size with a Guest Bath between them. The owner is open to a longer lease so let us know what you need. Pets are to be approved by the owner. Great Community to walk, ride bikes or run with the many sidewalks to conquer. Rent includes basic cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10601 OPUS DRIVE have any available units?
10601 OPUS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10601 OPUS DRIVE have?
Some of 10601 OPUS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10601 OPUS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10601 OPUS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10601 OPUS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10601 OPUS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 10601 OPUS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10601 OPUS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 10601 OPUS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10601 OPUS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10601 OPUS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10601 OPUS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10601 OPUS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10601 OPUS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10601 OPUS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10601 OPUS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
