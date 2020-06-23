10601 OPUS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great house in South Fork Community with many Pools to choose from & close to shopping! Commute is well positioned to get onto I-75 or avoid I-75 with 301 and 41 within close proximity. This 3-bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home that includes all appliance to include Washer and Dryer is a great value! Owner requests that you maintain the grass, please! Larger corner lot and close to pools! Great Room has brand new Wood Laminate flooring! Master Bedroom Suite is split from the other 2 bedrooms! Master Bath has walk-in closet, Vanity and Shower area. The eat-in Kitchen has plenty of cabinets & counters with Bright Sliding Glass Door to the patio in the rear yard. The 2 Secondary Bedrooms are a good size with a Guest Bath between them. The owner is open to a longer lease so let us know what you need. Pets are to be approved by the owner. Great Community to walk, ride bikes or run with the many sidewalks to conquer. Rent includes basic cable.