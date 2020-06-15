All apartments in Riverview
Riverview, FL
10523 DEEPBROOK DRIVE
10523 Deepbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10523 Deepbrook Drive, Riverview, FL 33569
Boyette

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THE VIEW IS SPECTACULAR in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Boyette Springs! Situated on an OVERSIZED CONSERVATION LOT. No backyard neighbors except the natural wildlife! GREATROOM plan with triple sliders opens up to the huge 18x14 SCREENED LANAI and wood laminate flooring for easy care. Tiled Eat-In Kitchen open to Greatroom with STAINLESS APPLIANCES. Carpet only in bedrooms. Private master suite with walk-in closet, dual sinks and tub/shower combination. 2 car garage with utility tub. Lawn irrigation. "A" rated Barrington Middle and Newsome High School. You have got to see this home. Beautiful! Home was situated on pond, but the pond broke. Hoping it gets fixed soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10523 DEEPBROOK DRIVE have any available units?
10523 DEEPBROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10523 DEEPBROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 10523 DEEPBROOK DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10523 DEEPBROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10523 DEEPBROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10523 DEEPBROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10523 DEEPBROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10523 DEEPBROOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10523 DEEPBROOK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10523 DEEPBROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10523 DEEPBROOK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10523 DEEPBROOK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10523 DEEPBROOK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10523 DEEPBROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10523 DEEPBROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10523 DEEPBROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10523 DEEPBROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
