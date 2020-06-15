10523 DEEPBROOK DRIVE

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

THE VIEW IS SPECTACULAR in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Boyette Springs! Situated on an OVERSIZED CONSERVATION LOT. No backyard neighbors except the natural wildlife! GREATROOM plan with triple sliders opens up to the huge 18x14 SCREENED LANAI and wood laminate flooring for easy care. Tiled Eat-In Kitchen open to Greatroom with STAINLESS APPLIANCES. Carpet only in bedrooms. Private master suite with walk-in closet, dual sinks and tub/shower combination. 2 car garage with utility tub. Lawn irrigation. "A" rated Barrington Middle and Newsome High School. You have got to see this home. Beautiful! Home was situated on pond, but the pond broke. Hoping it gets fixed soon!