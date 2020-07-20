10440 Whispering Hammock Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath open floor plan - This beautiful and spacious home is ready for your family. Featuring 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Enter into the long foyer with coat/ storage closet and then into spacious great room/ dining and kitchen area. Kitchen is fully equipped with all appliances and has huge closet pantry and an island /breakfast bar too! You will find a large bedroom, full bath, and the laundry/utility room that has entry to garage.Upstairs you will find a nice sized loft area that can be used for a home office . Master bedroom is very large, with an extra large walk-in closet. Bathroom has his and hers sinks with a walk-on shower. Up here you will also find 3 more spacious bedrooms and another full bath that has a tub and shower combination. Lots of closets and storage. Home is owned by a licensed agent.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2746342)