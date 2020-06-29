10438 FLAGSTAFF FALLS AVENUE

Amenities

EXECUTIVE HOME - IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY: This 4 bedroom, 3 bath, "Bonita" floor plan is Energy Star Qualified. Family room is open to the kitchen and nook, which has (12’ X 8’) sliding glass doors opening onto an extended (30' X 10’) covered lanai. Kitchen features 42" cherry java cabinets with 2" crown molding, staggered over the microwave, stainless steel appliances, center island, granite counter tops with under-mount stainless steel sink, and an upgraded kitchen faucet. Master suite features large walk-in closet, and a deluxe master bath w/granite counter top, brushed nickel shower faucets, upgraded wall tile. Bedrooms two & three share a hall bath with granite counter top. Bedroom four has own private bath with a window and granite counter top. Completing this home is a dining room with tray ceiling, a study with wood flooring, and a utility room with laundry tub. There is upgraded tile and carpet throughout the home. Other extras include brick pavers at front entryway (sealed), additional recessed lighting in family room and dining room, additional fan prewires, additional TV outlets, coach lights, and blinds through out. Very private back yard and the views of the lake and conservation are breathtaking. LAWN MAINTENANCE & BASIC CABLE INCLUDED. Located just 2 miles from I-75. Playground in subdivision too. No CATS! NO SMOKING!!!