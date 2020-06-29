All apartments in Riverview
10438 FLAGSTAFF FALLS AVENUE
Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:26 AM

10438 FLAGSTAFF FALLS AVENUE

10438 Flagstaff Falls Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10438 Flagstaff Falls Avenue, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
EXECUTIVE HOME - IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY: This 4 bedroom, 3 bath, "Bonita" floor plan is Energy Star Qualified. Family room is open to the kitchen and nook, which has (12’ X 8’) sliding glass doors opening onto an extended (30' X 10’) covered lanai. Kitchen features 42" cherry java cabinets with 2" crown molding, staggered over the microwave, stainless steel appliances, center island, granite counter tops with under-mount stainless steel sink, and an upgraded kitchen faucet. Master suite features large walk-in closet, and a deluxe master bath w/granite counter top, brushed nickel shower faucets, upgraded wall tile. Bedrooms two & three share a hall bath with granite counter top. Bedroom four has own private bath with a window and granite counter top. Completing this home is a dining room with tray ceiling, a study with wood flooring, and a utility room with laundry tub. There is upgraded tile and carpet throughout the home. Other extras include brick pavers at front entryway (sealed), additional recessed lighting in family room and dining room, additional fan prewires, additional TV outlets, coach lights, and blinds through out. Very private back yard and the views of the lake and conservation are breathtaking. LAWN MAINTENANCE & BASIC CABLE INCLUDED. Located just 2 miles from I-75. Playground in subdivision too. No CATS! NO SMOKING!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10438 FLAGSTAFF FALLS AVENUE have any available units?
10438 FLAGSTAFF FALLS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10438 FLAGSTAFF FALLS AVENUE have?
Some of 10438 FLAGSTAFF FALLS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10438 FLAGSTAFF FALLS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10438 FLAGSTAFF FALLS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10438 FLAGSTAFF FALLS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 10438 FLAGSTAFF FALLS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10438 FLAGSTAFF FALLS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 10438 FLAGSTAFF FALLS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 10438 FLAGSTAFF FALLS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10438 FLAGSTAFF FALLS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10438 FLAGSTAFF FALLS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 10438 FLAGSTAFF FALLS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 10438 FLAGSTAFF FALLS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 10438 FLAGSTAFF FALLS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 10438 FLAGSTAFF FALLS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10438 FLAGSTAFF FALLS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
