10435 CRESTFIELD DR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious, conveniently located and zoned for highly rated, highly desirable schools! This updated home is available immediately for lease! Enjoy energy savings thanks to a new A/C system, newer roof, new windows and sliding glass doors, and new, upgraded washer and dryer included! You'll love the split 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom floorplan for privacy, and floorplan layout that's perfect for entertaining! The master suite has an impressive en suite bathroom with dual vanity, garden tub, separate, oversized, walk in shower, and walk in closet. Huge, spacious lot with plenty of space to peacefully enjoy! Rent includes lawn service, pest control, and basic trash and recycling pickup. Call now to schedule your private showing!