Riverview, FL
10435 CRESTFIELD DR
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:10 PM

10435 CRESTFIELD DR

10435 Crestfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10435 Crestfield Drive, Riverview, FL 33569
Boyette

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious, conveniently located and zoned for highly rated, highly desirable schools! This updated home is available immediately for lease! Enjoy energy savings thanks to a new A/C system, newer roof, new windows and sliding glass doors, and new, upgraded washer and dryer included! You'll love the split 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom floorplan for privacy, and floorplan layout that's perfect for entertaining! The master suite has an impressive en suite bathroom with dual vanity, garden tub, separate, oversized, walk in shower, and walk in closet. Huge, spacious lot with plenty of space to peacefully enjoy! Rent includes lawn service, pest control, and basic trash and recycling pickup. Call now to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10435 CRESTFIELD DR have any available units?
10435 CRESTFIELD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10435 CRESTFIELD DR have?
Some of 10435 CRESTFIELD DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10435 CRESTFIELD DR currently offering any rent specials?
10435 CRESTFIELD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10435 CRESTFIELD DR pet-friendly?
No, 10435 CRESTFIELD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10435 CRESTFIELD DR offer parking?
Yes, 10435 CRESTFIELD DR offers parking.
Does 10435 CRESTFIELD DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10435 CRESTFIELD DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10435 CRESTFIELD DR have a pool?
No, 10435 CRESTFIELD DR does not have a pool.
Does 10435 CRESTFIELD DR have accessible units?
No, 10435 CRESTFIELD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10435 CRESTFIELD DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10435 CRESTFIELD DR has units with dishwashers.

