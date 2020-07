Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Enjoy the lovely view of the pond from your family room or large screened lanai. This 4/2/2 home located in desirable South Pointe community has formal LR and DR, plus a spacious eat-in kitchen overlooking the large family room.. Plant shelves galore make this a decorator's dream home; NO BACK YARD NEIGHBORS, NEW TILED floors on the family room AND ALL wet areas, NEW AC installed 2018, beautiful pond view, COMMUNITY POOL AND MORE. Text Realtor today for a private showing