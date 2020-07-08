10421 AVELAR RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Move in ready 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in Avelar Ridge! Brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring and carpet throughout! Huge open family room. Spacious downstairs master bedroom and master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Large kitchen with stainless steel fridge and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Screened in lanai. 2 car garage. Avelar Creek features community pool and playground. Located just off HWY 301 near Big Bend Road with quick and easy access to I-75.