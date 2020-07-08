All apartments in Riverview
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:26 AM

10421 AVELAR RIDGE DRIVE

10421 Avelar Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10421 Avelar Ridge Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Move in ready 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in Avelar Ridge! Brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring and carpet throughout! Huge open family room. Spacious downstairs master bedroom and master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Large kitchen with stainless steel fridge and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Screened in lanai. 2 car garage. Avelar Creek features community pool and playground. Located just off HWY 301 near Big Bend Road with quick and easy access to I-75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10421 AVELAR RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
10421 AVELAR RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10421 AVELAR RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 10421 AVELAR RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10421 AVELAR RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10421 AVELAR RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10421 AVELAR RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10421 AVELAR RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10421 AVELAR RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10421 AVELAR RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10421 AVELAR RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10421 AVELAR RIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10421 AVELAR RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10421 AVELAR RIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10421 AVELAR RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10421 AVELAR RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10421 AVELAR RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10421 AVELAR RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

