Riverview, FL
10417 Laguna Plains Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:47 PM

10417 Laguna Plains Drive

10417 Laguna Plains Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10417 Laguna Plains Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This gorgeous four bedroom three bath home offers close to 2300 square feet of fabulous living space. A perfect family home. Lovely front walk entry leads inside to a spacious open living room. The large kitchen is perfect for entertaining or just enjoying dinner with family. Nice separate dining area. Kitchen features large island, newer appliances including a microwave. Dining area leads out to a nice covered patio with water view. First floor also features a guest bedroom and a full bathroom. Second story features oversized bonus room and remaining three bedrooms plus two full size bathrooms. Master bedroom features large bathroom with double sinks, garden tub, separate walk in shower, & oversized walk in closet. Two spare bedrooms both have nice size double closets. This home is conveniently located Close to Selmon Expressway, 75 and 301. A short drive to downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, MacDill AFB and all major shopping & entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10417 Laguna Plains Drive have any available units?
10417 Laguna Plains Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10417 Laguna Plains Drive have?
Some of 10417 Laguna Plains Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10417 Laguna Plains Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10417 Laguna Plains Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10417 Laguna Plains Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10417 Laguna Plains Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10417 Laguna Plains Drive offer parking?
No, 10417 Laguna Plains Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10417 Laguna Plains Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10417 Laguna Plains Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10417 Laguna Plains Drive have a pool?
No, 10417 Laguna Plains Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10417 Laguna Plains Drive have accessible units?
No, 10417 Laguna Plains Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10417 Laguna Plains Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10417 Laguna Plains Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

