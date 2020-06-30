10417 Laguna Plains Drive

Amenities

This gorgeous four bedroom three bath home offers close to 2300 square feet of fabulous living space. A perfect family home. Lovely front walk entry leads inside to a spacious open living room. The large kitchen is perfect for entertaining or just enjoying dinner with family. Nice separate dining area. Kitchen features large island, newer appliances including a microwave. Dining area leads out to a nice covered patio with water view. First floor also features a guest bedroom and a full bathroom. Second story features oversized bonus room and remaining three bedrooms plus two full size bathrooms. Master bedroom features large bathroom with double sinks, garden tub, separate walk in shower, & oversized walk in closet. Two spare bedrooms both have nice size double closets. This home is conveniently located Close to Selmon Expressway, 75 and 301. A short drive to downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, MacDill AFB and all major shopping & entertainment.